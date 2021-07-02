Paddleboard event returns Aug. 21 with new name, venue

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Now known as Paddle at the Park, Destin’s annual standup paddleboard event is moving to Henderson Beach State Park and welcoming two new categories — kayaks and inflatables.

Now in its ninth year, Paddle at the Park sponsored by Destin ER is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 21. It features 1- and 3-mile recreational races and a 6-mile elite race.

The weekend fun begins on Friday, Aug. 20, with a Racer Welcome Party at BOTE, an international paddle board brand headquartered in the Destin area. It continues the next morning with the races, which have staggered start times beginning at 9 a.m. Racers and spectators alike will enjoy the festive atmosphere with displays and booths set up along the beach. The event will conclude with awards.

Registration is now open at paddleguru.com/races/9thAnnualPaddleattheParkSponsoredbyDestinER. Find all race details at PaddleAtThePark.com or follow Facebook.com/PaddleAtThePark.