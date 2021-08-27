ACT/SAT Workshops

Special to Gannett

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa and Walton County high schools who will take the Oct. 23 ACT and Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 19 and 20 at Niceville high School.

Another workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 17. Registrations must be postmarked by Sept. 13. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators.

For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.