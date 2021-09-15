Public meeting to discuss regional transportation needs

Special to Gannett

Join the Emerald Coast Regional Council virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. to learn and give real-time input on the Needs Plan.

During the meeting, they will review maps and the current draft of projects. There will also be an opportunity to discuss with the Transportation Planners and Partners to help determine projects that need more attention or if you feel there are missing transportation needs impacting you directly.

At this stage of the 2045 Long-Range Plan, the ECRC considers current and future transportation needs. Still, they do so without diving into the money it would take to make those projects possible​. This stage of planning collects the tasks that, if funded, would make travel across our region more efficient and interconnected.

Please dial in using your phone.

(For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

- One-touch: tel:+16467493122,,138499197#

Access Code: 138-499-197

Join Live on YouTube.

Real-time comments are accepted only via the Go-To Dial-In number above. They will reply to all YouTube comments after the broadcast. Have your comment read during the meeting by submitting before via www.ecrc.org/OWeComment or the link below.

Look at maps, read through the current list of transportation needs and learn more about the Okaloosa-Walton 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan at www.ecrc.org/OW2045LRTP.