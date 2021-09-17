Immanuel Anglican hosting Blessing of the Animals service

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — A Blessing of the Animals service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct.2 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin, a short distance from the Destin Dog Park.

Services to bless animals have a long tradition worldwide of being held in early October near the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, who is considered a patron of animals. Individuals are welcome to bring a leashed or crated pet. Each animal and their human companion will be individually prayed for by the church clergy following a brief opening service.

“We hope our service will encourage a sense of fellowship with all living things, because God gave the earth to them as their home in common with us,” said Jon Bryan, deacon at Immanuel.

The Bob Allen Memorial Chapel at Immanuel has limited bench seating so individuals are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. For information, visit

www.iacdestin.org/special-events or call 850-837-6324.