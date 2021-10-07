DES Lunch Menu Oct. 11-15

The Destin Log

The menu for Oct. 11-15 at Destin Elementary includes

• Oct. 11: Teacher Work Day, No school

• Oct. 12: Taco pizza, seasoned refried beans with cheese, assorted fresh vegetables, diced pears and choice of milk

• Oct. 13: Breaded chicken parmesan sandwich, steamed broccoli w/margarine, assorted fresh vegetables, applesauce cup and choice of milk

• Oct. 14: Open face turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, assorted fresh vegetables and fresh fruit and choice of milk

• Oct. 15: Assorted specialty pizzas, cheese pizza, steamed green beans, assorted fresh vegetables and canned fruit and choice of milk