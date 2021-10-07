Okaloosa County hires new deputy county administrator

Special to the Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Commission on Sept. 21 approved the recommendation to hire Sheila Fitzgerald as deputy county administrator of Support Services.

Fitzgerald has officially joined the team and reported for duty on Oct. 4. She brings 17 years of experience in the areas of budget management, grant administration, and project management. She earned a Master of Science Administration, Public Administration from the University of West Florida in May 2008.

“It is a very exciting time to join the Okaloosa County team," Fitzgerald said. "I look forward to contributing to the success of the initiatives and projects that improve the quality of life for county residents.”

Fitzgerald’s recent work history includes a tenured career as Grants and Special Programs Director with Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners and assistant city manager at the City of Gulf Breeze.

“We’re pleased to have Ms. Fitzgerald join the leadership team at Okaloosa County,” said County Commissions Chairwoman Carolyn Ketchel. “We warmly welcome her collaborative leadership style and experience in public administration.”

Additional professional achievements, service involvement, and memberships include Project Management Professional Certification (PMP); Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA) member; Panhandle Chapter of FGFOA member; National Grant Management Association member; and Project Management Institute member.