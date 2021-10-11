Costa Enterprises McDonald's recognizes teachers with free breakfast

Special to Gannett

McDonald’s is proud to serve the people in their neighborhoods who help make the communities a better place – especially educators. Northwest Florida’s local McDonald’s organization, Costa Enterprises McDonald’s, will be visiting Bluewater Bay Elementary on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 8:15 a.m. to recognize three local educators including the school’s 2021 “Teacher of the Year.”

The celebration comes as McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators across the country with a free breakfast “Thank You Meal” from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15. All educators – such as teachers, administrators, and school staff - simply need to head to their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours, and show a valid work ID, for a free meal. Educators will receive a Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns, and a beverage.