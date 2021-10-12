Sign Up, Stand Out program aims to help first responders find homes quicker

Special to Gannett

A new program created by Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to motivate residents to take a hard look at their homes addressing.

When seconds can save a life, first responders responding to an emergency want to find the location quickly. If a home or residential address isn’t clearly visible, response times can slip away and put lives in danger.

Now, WCSO is initiating a program that can assist residents in providing clear home addressing.

The newly launched “Sign Up, Stand Out” program is designed to provide homeowners in Walton County with large, reflective 911 address signs installed on their property in a location visible from the roadway.

“Most don’t think of it,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “But in the rural areas of the county, this need is critical. The Sign Up, Stand Out program is about protecting the residents of our community by providing them with a simple resource that can make a significant difference when it really counts.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office is introducing the program by reaching out to residents who are currently a part of the Handle with Care and Safety Net programs to ensure those with special needs are identified.

Residents who feel they would benefit from this program are encouraged to fill out a Sign Up, Stand Out form on the Walton County Sheriff’s Office website at waltonso.org.

Once the information is submitted, the address will be added to a list and a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will reach out to set up an installation date.

“This is another service we can provide to help keep our citizens safe and better serve our community,” Adkinson said.