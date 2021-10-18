Retired Colonel Kim Wintner honored as Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — During the Destin Chamber’s Oct. 8 Business Before Hours Sponsored by Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, retired Col. Kim Wintner, USAF, was honored with the chamber’s Business Person of the Month Award.

This award is presented directly from the chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in the community.

“Anyone who has worked with Kim over the years knows the impact he has had on this community, both as a business owner and a big-time volunteer," said Destin Chamber President & CEO Shane A. Moody. "He’s shown over the years that volunteering in and taking care of your community as a business person pays off. He’s a great man, a great person, and a great community leader.”

During his 30-year career in the US Air Force, Wintner held a variety of assignments in the services career field, as well as six command positions at the wing, group and squadron level. Those positions included commander of the 16th Support Group, 16th Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field and vice commander of the 96th Air Base Wing at Eglin Air Force Base. He received the Air Education Training Command’s Lance B. Sijan Leadership Award and Senior Services Military Manager Award. He was also inducted as an Honorary Chief Master Sergeant in 1983.

After his military retirement, Wintner served as senior vice president of The Sterling Companies for nine years and owner and president of Alliance Association Management Company for another nine years.

His community service roles are many, including current chairman of the Destin Chamber’s Military Affairs Council, member of the Destin Chamber’s Board of Directors, past chairman and current member of the Defense Support Initiative (DSI), past chairman of the Okaloosa County Economic Development Council, member of Emerald Coast Military Affairs Council board of directors, and member of the Air Force Armament Museum board of directors and executive committee, to name a few. He also currently serves on the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority.

Awards include the Destin Chamber Business Person of the Year in 2016, Destin Chamber Ann Gibson Community Service Award 2012 and Destin Chamber Retired Military Person of the Year 2009, among many others.

For information about the Destin Chamber or to nominate a business leader for this award, visit DestinChamber.com, call 850-837-6241 or email mail@DestinChamber.com.