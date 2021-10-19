Walton County Board of County Commissioners honor long-time employee

Special to Gannett

WALTON COUNTY — The Walton County Board of County

Commissioners and Public Works Department honored Sherry McHenry for more than 20 years of service to the county at its Oct. 12 Board of County Commissioners meeting in DeFuniak Springs.

McHenry, who is the fleet maintenance coordinator for the Public Works County Shop, was presented with a plaque and recognized for her outstanding work and commitment to Walton County. She has been employed by the county since Nov. 6, 2000.

Northwest Florida:World renowned! OCSO lieutenant receives global award for leadership, dedication to community

More:'We need it yesterday': Walton County seeks $25M for new emergency operations center

“Oftentimes in an organization, the day-to-day employees are overlooked,” said Justin Missildine, fleet manager at the Public Works County Shop. “I know when I took this position almost five years ago, I made it my personal agenda to always appreciate the employees daily.”

Speaking to McHenry during the meeting, Missildine told her that without her commitment, as well the rest of the team, the county couldn’t function efficiently.

“I just want to say thank you on behalf of the entire county, the board, and as myself,” he said. “Thank you.”