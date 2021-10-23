Want to run for public office? Registration open for Candidate University classes.

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Office is offering two Candidate University classes to kick off the 2022 election year.

The program is for those seeking to run for public office or any member of the public interested in learning about the process. It is designed to educate interested persons of the appropriate procedures and documents required to run for office in Okaloosa County.

Candidate University consists of a three-hour curriculum focused on the fundamentals of becoming and being a candidate. Participants will be introduced to each step involved in the process, including pre-filing, collecting petitions and qualifying.

Campaign pitfalls will also be discussed. All participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the program

This is a free event but pre-registration is required.

The dates of the sessions are:

Fort Walton Beach — Tuesday, Nov.16, at the Supervisor of Elections South Office at 1250 Eglin Parkway, first floor conference room, 6-9 p.m.

Crestview — Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 302 N. Wilson St., Suite 102, Supervisor of Elections conference room, 9 a.m.- noon.

To register, contact Diana Mitchell at 850-689-5600, email dmitchell@myokaloosa.com or visit www.VoteOkaloosa.gov.