CHELCO sets new safety record of 805 days without incident

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — As of Oct. 19, CHELCO has broken its record for consecutive days without a lost time injury in recorded history at 805.

“Safety is always our top priority,” said CEO Steve Rhodes. “We work very hard to make sure the general public, as well as every employee, remains safe. One of the methods we use to measure the effectiveness of our safety program is the tracking of lost time injuries.”

Over the past 19 years, CHELCO has had several streaks of 500-plus days without a lost time injury, most recently a streak of 804 days that ended in 2019.

“The credit for setting this record goes to each and every CHELCO employee,” Rhodes said. “What they do on a daily basis determines the success or failure of our safety program. As an organization, we stress the importance of working safely and abiding by the safety rules, but at the end of the day, it’s up to every employee to take responsibility for their own safety and the safety of others. It’s a team effort, and setting an all-time record clearly demonstrates that everyone is diligent about doing their part.”