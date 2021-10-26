HSU Educational Foundation presentation with FIA Formula 3 Driver Juan Manuel Correa

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — On Thursday, Oct. 28, the community is invited to the Hsu Innovation Institute, 709 Anchors Street, at 3 p.m. to meet FIA Formula 3 Driver JM Correa and attend a presentation where the Hsu Werx Advanced Robotics Team will present their design plans for an autonomous electric vehicle to Correa.

These high school students are participating in the Electric Vehicle Build Competition, an event sponsored by Step One Automotive Group and Suncoast Transmissions, that consists of two teams competing to build an electric vehicle from the ground up.

JM Correa is an American-Ecuadorian racing driver who grew up in Miami and currently

competes with ART Grand Prix in FIA Formula 3. Having suffered a tragic and almost career ending accident in August 2019 racing in F2 Championship at Spa Circuit in Belgium, Correa returned to Europe this year to compete in the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

His passion, commitment, and relentless determination have enabled him to be among a very small number of drivers competing in the elite and exclusive club of the F3 and F2 feeder series. Those same characteristics are the reason why Correa is now inspiring many with one of the most incredible comebacks in motorsport history.

Correa will be visiting the Emerald Coast as part of a partnership with racing sponsor Step One Automotive Group starting Monday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 28. He will participate in a week of activities in the area including visits to two local schools to talk to children about overcoming adversity and a full day at the 7th Special Forces Group meeting with active-duty service members, some of whom are overcoming injuries of their own.

"Still involved in my own recovery process, I am both keenly aware of the struggle many service members and veterans face and have firsthand experience with the challenges of recovery and retraining," said Correa. “I look forward to meeting many of these Forever Warriors."

The initiative, Forever Warriors, by Step One Automotive Group, unites transitioning military members and their families with local business partners to lessen the burdens these heroes endure during their transition from the military into civilian life. The primary focus is on closing the gap between these transitioning warriors and local partners to aid in employment and educational opportunities and physical and mental wellness and awareness.

Correa will be sharing his own experiences during his visit, and his personal message for achieving his goals. “Happiness is possible in any physical condition, what you need is to find a purpose."