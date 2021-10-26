Walton County honors Hank Davis, retiring employee

The Walton County Board of County Commissioners and employees from the Facilities Maintenance Department recently honored Hank Davis for his 15 years of service to the county.

Davis, whose last day of work was Oct. 19, worked in facilities maintenance and his handiwork can be seen from one end of the county to the other.

Some of the projects he was part of include the construction of the two-story concession stands at Helen McCall Park and the Paxton Baseball Complex; block restroom facilities in Mossy Head, Glendale, Gaskin, Driftwood, and the Choctaw Beach Park; construction of the District 4 Road Department building; construction of the courthouse sallyport for inmate loading and unloading; and construction of the new addition at the public works facility.

Davis also helped remodel the dental clinic at the health department, as well as impressive remodeling work at the Darlington Community Center, the Liberty Community Center, the Gillis House, Senior Center, and the purchasing department.

Davis is a man of many skills and talents. His commitment to his craft and community will be missed, but retirement is well deserved.

“Hank embodied the ‘we is greater than me’ mentality,” said Brad Alford, Walton County

facilities and parks director. “It’s something we emphasize to our workers within our department. He is the ultimate team player and an even better person.”