New Kids Ministry director hired at Good News Church

Special to Gannett

Good News Church in Santa Rosa Beach has announced that Renata Redman has been hired as the new Kids Ministry director.

Redman has served as a full-time director of Kids Ministry for five years. She is married to Steven and has two young boys, Daniel and David. The church Redman currently serves is in London, England.

However, she is very familiar with the Panhandle and Florida. She has been in a coaching relationship with a large church in Pensacola for most of her ministry experience, and she has been extensively trained in the same curriculum used at Good News Church. Her husband’s sister lives in Orlando, so they will have family in the states.

The Staff Parish committee members who participated in the search process, as well as the staff, said they immediately felt the grace-filled non-anxious presence that Redman brings into the room.

The church is working through the visa process and anticipates a start date at the first of the year. To welcome Redman before her arrival, email renata@goodnewsumc.net.