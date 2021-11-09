Kind Like Kyla fundraiser for 4-year-old with brain cancer to have food trucks, bounce house and more

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 13, the community is invited to Distillery 98 at 835 Serenoa Road for a “Kind Like Kyla” fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. to benefit the Gould family and their 4-year-old daughter, Kyla, who is suffering from brain cancer.

The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, a bounce house, live music, an auction, raffle, and much more.

Kyla was first admitted to The Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola after doctors discovered a 3-inch mass on her brain on Aug. 5, 2021. Kyla underwent four surgeries in two weeks while in Pensacola before she was moved to Memphis, where she will receive treatment for the foreseeable future at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She is currently battling brain cancer that has spread to her spine and has been formally diagnosed with Medulloblastoma.

All proceeds raised from the event will go toward her treatment and her unforeseen medical bills.

The Kind Like Kyla organizers would like to thank all of the sponsors and local businesses that have donated services or auction items: 30A Axe Throwing; 30A Cottages; 30A Shines Cleaning; 98 BBQ; Alfonso Dance Academy; Back Beach Barbecue; Bay Behavioral Group Inc. and Behavior Associates; Big Day Display; and Bounce South Walton.

Also, Bruno’s Pizza; Chanticleer Eatery; Coastline Custom Builders; Emerald Coast Beach Home; Emerald Coast Science Center; Engel & Volkers; Fun 4 Emerald Coast Kids; GLZ Design and Build; Hill Pressure Washing; Josh and Jenny Speed; Justin Gaffrey; Keys 2 Shine; Kona Ice of South Walton; Lead Realty; Liza Snyder; Mang Law & Title; and Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Also, Nigel’s Bananas; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Otto’s Car Wash; Pazzo Italianio; Publix; Pure Barre 30A; Realty One Group; Salt + Wave Salon; Sara Jane Photography; Scratch Biscuit Kitchen; Skin Therapy 30A; South Walton Academy; Summer Camp; Surfing Deer; Urban Air Trampoline Park; US Gold Gymnastics; and Wild Olives.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or donating to the fundraiser, please email kindlikekyla@gmail.com. This event is free to attend and open to the public. To learn more, visit the official event Facebook page