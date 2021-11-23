City announces Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The city of Destin’s Holiday Committee will be forming to survey and select the best Christmas holiday decorations within the incorporated areas of Destin in six major categories:

• Best Decorated Business: This will include restaurants, shops, department stores, schools, professional offices, etc.

• Best Decorated Condominiums: This category includes condominium entrances and property.

• Best on the Harbor: This category is for homes on the harbor.

• Best Overall Holiday: This category includes all homes, business, and organizations throughout the city limits that go above and beyond.

• Best Decorated Home: This will include single homes, duplexes (best side), mobile homes, etc.

• Best Decorated Organization: This category includes entrances to homeowner’s associations, golf courses, etc.

Judging will take place Dec. 14 and 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. within the incorporated city limits of Destin.

Contest entry is free, and all nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13. The contest is for exterior decorations only (judges will not enter property to view back or side of yards) and participants agree to have photos shared on the City’s Facebook page.

For residents who wish to enter the contest please call 850-651-5184 or email Recreation@cityofdestin.com. All nominations must include name, phone number and address. Winners will be announced and recognized by Mayor Gary Jarvis during the Dec. 20 council meeting.