Growing older, not growing up: Latitude Margaritaville Watersound welcomes first residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The first residents of Latitude Margaritaville Watersound have officially closed on their new homes and have been busy moving in and meeting neighbors.

Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is located on Northwest Florida’s Emerald Coast near Panama City Beach and the Scenic Highway 30A corridor. It is the third of the incredibly popular, award-winning Latitude Margaritaville communities for those 55 and better who are growing older ... but not up.

Becky and Jim Entrekin from Collierville, Tennessee, were the first to close on their new home. They began moving in on Oct. 25.

The sales and lifestyle team at Latitude Margaritaville made sure their closing was a celebration, complete with streamers, leis, a Fins Up! balloon sculpture and champagne toast. Within days, Becky and Jim had neighbors directly across the street and next door.

“We’re just living our dream,” Becky said.

Andrea and Ralph Adams from Indianapolis, Indiana, were the second new residents to close on their home. Their moving day was Oct. 27.

“It was completely different from any closing we’ve ever had and we’ve had lots of them,” Andrea said. “The room was all decorated. It was like lights, camera, action!”

In April 2021, 13 colorful island-style model homes opened to an overwhelmingly positive response from homebuyers. Planned to be the largest of the laid-back lifestyle communities to date, the initial phase of Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is anticipated to include approximately 3,500 homes.

The first 200 homesites released in May were quickly purchased and construction on the homes has started with 164 currently under construction. By the end of November, the community will have approximately 30 new homeowners in residence with approximately 40 closings slated for December.

“We are currently releasing 50 homesites a month for sale, and we’re already preparing to start construction on another phase of homesites,” said Minto Communities’ Latitude Margaritaville Division President William Bullock.

Phase one Town Center amenities also are underway

Phase one Town Center amenities also are underway and include a dynamic Town Square that features an amphitheater with a thatched roof bandshell, full-size concert stage, jumbo screen for concerts and movies, and special recessed dance floor that provides a little give and spring for dancers.

Dining and refreshment choices will include a two-story Bar & Chill restaurant overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, Changes in Attitude Bar, and Overlook Bar. A state-of-the-art Fins Up! Fitness Center will include an indoor pool and spa. In addition, there will be a lagoon-style Paradise Pool with beach-like entry and Tiki Island.

Additional amenities include tennis and pickleball courts with lighting for night play and a Barkaritaville Dog Park. Future planned amenities include a Workin’ N’ Playin’ Center, Last Mango Theater, Hangar Workshop for golf cart tune ups, and Barkaritaville Pet Spa.

The Latitude Margaritaville sales center and model homes are open daily. Four distinct home collections, the Conch Cottage Collection, Caribbean Villas Collection, and Beach and Island Collections of single-family homes, capture the “no worries” tropical vibe that defines Latitude Margaritaville. Floor plans range from 1,204 to 2,568 square feet under air.