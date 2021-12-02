DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Golf and entertainers, 2 of the snowbirds' favorite things

Mary Pierce

What draws visitors to the registration tables of the Destin Snowbird Club is, for many, the opportunity to play the area’s high-quality golf courses at discounted rates.

Golf Chairperson Joe Pierce has been in contact with most of the club pros to verify their “specials” and to invite them to our Big Registration on Jan. 3. Some things have changed from previous years, so Joe strongly encourages members to check the golf section of the website at www.thedestinsnowbirds.com. He will keep Webmaster Jack Krasky updated weekly as outing plans are finalized. Here however, are some of the golf highlights:

Events will include 18-hole outings at various clubs. Some will be shotgun start, some will be tee-times, but all will be first come, first serve. The first official outing will be a shotgun start at Regatta Bay Golf and Yacht Club in January. Joe will have a table set up at the Tuesday morning snowbird meetings where he will take names and answer questions. Questions can also be emailed to Snowbirdgolf@gmail.com. Time, fees, and other details will be posted on the website soon.

The popular “Nine-and-Wine-and Whine” outings are also scheduled to begin in January. Chairperson Diane DeVincent is in the process of contacting the various clubs for the best days and times. The format may change from a shotgun to tee-times, depending on the number of participants, but it will continue to be open to Destin snowbird members only.

Tournament events will include the Women’s Scramble, chaired again by Brenda Murphy and Mary Lou Barnard, and the second annual Can/Am Match, chaired by Rick Mettle and Rick Baker. Both are still in the planning process but will occur earlier in February than in previous years.

You don’t need to participate in an event to enjoy the many golf specials. Besides our snowbird website, each course’s website may offer information about their winter memberships, 10- and 15-round play cards, and weekend/weekday rates.

What draws many of our registered snowbirds to the weekly meetings is the opportunity to enjoy some of this area’s finest entertainment.

Former Destin Snowbird President Charles Cassell has taken over the task of scheduling the performances, and he has done a phenomenal job. Not only has he secured our trusty season favorites like Bobby D, David Hall, Rich McDuff, David Seering, Todd Henrendeen, Dennis Raider, The Emerald Coast Community Band, and the NWFSC Jazz Band, but he has added several fresh voices into the mix. They include Dean Sadowski, Sputzy Sparacino, Jones and Company, Voices of Northwest Florida, and Chuck Lawson.

The date that each entertainer will perform is posted on our website and is also on the Activity Sheet that members receive when they register. If you would like to find out more about them, I’m told that each has a Facebook page filled with such things as schedules, backgrounds, and accomplishments. Or, just plan to attend every meeting and let yourself be pleasantly surprised and regaled.

Besides the enjoyable entertainment and chance to win some amazing door prizes, this Tuesday will be your last opportunity to buy tickets for the Dec. 12 Lighted Boat Parade, and the following Tuesday, Dec. 14, will showcase handiworks of our creative crafters, just in time for your holiday shopping.

Keep in mind, however, that registrations are no longer held before the meetings. Rather, they are every Monday at the Destin Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Another important reminder is that the storage lockers are open to pick up stored items on Saturdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com.