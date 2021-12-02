OWTPO to hold December meeting with opportunity for public input

Special to Gannett

The Okaloosa-Walton Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) will hold a public meeting at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, at the South Walton Annex Boardroom, 31 Coastal Centre Blvd. in Santa Rosa Beach. The Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) will meet at 9:30 a.m. and the Technical Coordinating Committee (TCC) will meet at 1:30 p.m., both at the same location.

The TPO and advisory committee meetings will be held in person at the above location. However, for the convenience of our community members, the meeting can be accessed online via YouTube live stream or by phone. All in-person participants are encouraged to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing recommendations.

The TPO will consider:

Resolution O-W 21-17 Amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Construction Phase for SR 10 (US 90) at Mount Olive Road Intersection Project as Project #4498661 in FY 2021/2022 in the Amount of $416,106

Resolution O-W 21-18 Amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Construction Phase for SR 85 at Nomad Way, Intersection Project as Project #4498671 in FY 2021/2022 in the Amount of $566,015

Resolution O-W 21-19 Amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Design and Construction Phases for SR 30 (US 98) Cody Avenue Overpass to Santa Rosa County Line, Safety Project as Project #4498701 in FY 2021/2022 in the Amount of $1,302,000

Resolution O-W 21-20 Amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Design Phase for SR 85 South of Shoal River to SR 123, Safety Project as Project #4498721 in FY 2021/2022 in the Amount of $220,000

Resolution O-W 21-21 Amending the FY 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program to Add the Design Phase for SR 30 (US 98) from West Shore Drive to the Bay County Line, Lighting Project as Project #2206442 in FY 2021/2022 in the Amount of $155,759

O-W 21-22 Adopting the Okaloosa-Walton TPO 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan Needs Plan

O-W 21-23 Adopting the Okaloosa-Walton TPO 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan Cost Feasible Plan