WCSO sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy Class 49

Special to Gannett

TAMPA – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute recently announced the graduation of 41 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 49.

These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 35 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.

The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.

The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.