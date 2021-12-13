Board of County Commissioners recognizes employee achievements

Special to Gannett

During a recent meeting, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners recognized two employees for their recent achievements.

Board Chairman and District 4 Commissioner Trey Nick took time during his portion of the meeting to honor Yubieri Bacon, planner 1, and Andrea Ward, project engineer, for recent accomplishments.

Bacon, who has worked for the county since December 2019, recently passed the fundamentals of engineering exam, which is the first exam in a series of two toward becoming a licensed professional engineer in the state of Florida.

Originally from Venezuela, Bacon currently works in the planning and development department where she reviews planning and flood applications for building permits and stormwater design. Being bilingual, Bacon is an asset to the county, as she’s able to bridge communication gaps between residents and county staff.

“Thank you for your accomplishment, and we are proud to have you here in Walton County as one of our planners,” Nick said.

Ward, who has been working for the county since August 2018, recently passed the certified floodplain administrator test, providing her department with much needed backup.

Ward, who has called Northwest Florida home for more than 20 years, specializes in stormwater management, analysis of watershed characteristics, as well as water resource management and planning. She is currently endeavoring to become a certified floodplain manager through the Association of State Floodplain Managers.

“Andrea singlehandedly revised the single-family stormwater program to make it more useable for our customers, and she greatly improved customer service,” said Kristen Shell, planning manager for Walton County.