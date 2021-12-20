Walton County Snowbirds have plenty planned for 2022

Debra Wynn

During the last two months of 2021, Walton Snowbirds were already participating in basketball and tennis groups. Official registrations for the upcoming season took place Dec. 6 and on Dec. 9 with the first general meeting.

The first full week of 2022 will bring two more registration sessions as well as the start of at least three more activities — line dancing Jan. 3 and water aerobics and golf on Jan. 4.

Start your new year right by signing up for fun with other Snowbirds on Monday, Jan. 3 or Friday, Jan. 7 at Faith Assembly in Miramar Beach. This year the 8:30-11 a.m. registration time is broken up into half-hour slots according to last name. This procedure is an attempt to facilitate social distancing by reducing the number of persons in the hall at the same time. Check www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com for details.

If your personal schedule doesn’t match the assigned slot for your last name, please feel free to sign up when you can between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mask wearing is encouraged at all in-person meetings.

Registration is also possible at general meetings, which include entertainment, door prizes, and raffles, as well as samples, discounts, and information provided by local businesses. You can sign up for recurring activities while at registration sessions. Many of the leaders will be available to answer questions and welcome you to their groups. Most activities are free after the general $20 registration fee for the 2021-2022 season.

You can participate in several sports groups.

Along with the previously mentioned basketball (Mondays), tennis (Wednesdays), and golf (Tuesdays), are softball (schedule TBD), pickleball (Wednesdays), and bowling (Fridays). Other active pursuits include water aerobics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, aerobics on Mondays and Wednesdays, line dancing on Mondays and Wednesdays, and ballroom dancing on Mondays.

Members with a creative bent might enjoy art on Tuesdays or Thursday creative writing sessions. There are bus trips to Biloxi casinos, dinner socials, and a music series. The discussion group will meet on Wednesdays to talk about a variety of current issues. Different genres of literature are represented in the list for people interested in book discussions, occurring on three Thursdays. Bridge, hand and foot, and mah-jongg are three of the games enjoyed by many Walton snowbirds. Bridge players meet on Mondays and Wednesdays. Hand and foot is played on Fridays. Thursdays are the days for mah-jongg. There is always the possibility of more activities being added to the list as people firm up plans to return to the Panhandle and volunteer their time to share pastimes with Walton County Snowbirds.

As you can see, we are a busy group! Up-to-date information is available at www.waltoncountysnowbirds.com and by contacting leaders listed on that website.

Debra Wynn, whose other home is in Connecticut, is looking forward to her fifth year as a Walton County Snowbirds’ member.