DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Happy New Year!

The Destin Snowbird Club begins every New Year with what is known as the “Big Registration” because it is the day the majority of snowbirds sign up. This year, the event will take place on Monday, Jan. 3, from 1-3 p.m. at the Destin Community Center on Stahlman Avenue.

However, snowbirds who are already registered may also want to stop by “The Roost.” Tickets will be on sale for some of the popular and often sold-out events, and activity chairpersons will be offering information and accepting names for many of the activities that are set to commence soon.

Here is what both new and old birds can expect to find next Monday:

Chairperson Patty Daun will be selling tickets for a Jan. 27 bus trip to the Todd Herendeen Dinner Theater in Panama City. Tickets are $55 per person and include transportation, dinner and show tickets.

Dean Harper, chair of the annual Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance, will sell tickets at $35 each for this popular event that will be held Feb. 14 at Lucille’s Kitchen in the Seascape Center.

Marie Fellows and Joan Collins will be selling tickets for the Feb. 16 Fashion Show Luncheon at Louisiana Lagniappe from 12- 3 p.m. The cost is $35 per person and includes lunch, raffle prizes and possibly even some discount coupons from the fashion vendors.

Second VP Walter Williamson and Past President Jackie Roberson will be staffing the table for the Harbor Party Cruises. Cruises are scheduled for Mondays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 (with David Hall entertaining), Jan. 31 (with Bobby D), and Feb. 7 (with David Hall). Tickets are $30 per person.

New Orleans Mardi Gras trip chair Joy Myer will have tickets and information available for the annual February excursion.

Tickets won’t be sold for the infamous T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness It’s Tuesday) parties, but chairpersons Cindy and Ray Varnell will be on deck to answer questions. Tickets for this event will be sold at the door for $5. This year’s venue is Lulu’s on Legendary Marina Drive, from 3-6 p.m. The dates are Jan. 11 (with David Hall entertaining), Jan. 25 (with Todd Herendeen), Feb. 8 (with Chuck Lawson), and Feb. 15 (with Bobby D).

Activity chairpersons will attend the Big Registration to talk about dates and activities. Every chairperson’s contact information can be found on the website at www.thedestinsnowbirds.com, under the activities link, but nothing beats getting to know you, face-to-face.

Important reminders: storage lockers will be open Monday, Jan. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. After that, it’s back to Saturdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. And beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, the two-meeting format (8:30 and 11 a.m.) will begin.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.