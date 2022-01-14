DESTIN SNOWBIRD CLUB: Effects of COVID make schedule changes necessary

Mary Pierce

“I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” — Jimmy Dean

Likewise, the Destin Snowbird Club’s board of directors cannot change the effects of the COVID virus, but they can adjust the season’s schedule in order to keep the club sustainable. And that is exactly what they voted to do in an emergency board meeting held last Friday, Jan. 8.

Please note these major changes.

1. Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, there will be only one meeting, and it will commence at 10 a.m. This one-meeting schedule will continue through the month of February. The Tuesday, March 1 meeting has been scratched.

2. There will no longer be any Monday morning registrations. Registrations will take place from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesdays before each meeting.

3. There will be only one Harbor Party Cruise and it will be on Monday, Jan. 24, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased before or after the Tuesday, Jan. 18 meeting, for $30/pp.

Numbers are lower this season, but the heart of the club is still beating strong.

For those who are just arriving, welcome! When you register on Tuesday morning, you will be given an activity sheet that will list nearly 30 remaining activities and events. While some chairpersons have decided to stay north and wait-out the virus, others have stepped forward to ensure the continuation of all the popular pastimes.

Then, when you arrive at Tuesday’s meeting, you will find several opportunities to purchase tickets for events that have become annual favorites, and a new one or two. Along with the Harbor Party Boat Cruise, they include:

• The Todd Herendeen Dinner Show bus trip, Thursday, Jan. 27, $55/pp

• The Valentine Dinner Dance, Monday, Feb. 14, $35/pp.

• The Fashion Show Luncheon, Wednesday, Feb. 16, $35/pp.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, names will be taken for the following activities:

• The Mardi Gras trip to New Orleans, Feb. 20-21. ($140/pp $170/single)

• 18-hole golf outings on Sunday, Jan. 16, Thursday, Feb. 3, and Wednesday, Feb. 9. Joe Pierce will have information on the times and fees. (More outings, including Nine &Wine & Whines, and the Can/Am Cup are being organized.)

• Casino trips on Mondays leaving from The Track Amusement Park at 7 a.m.

• The Singles Friendship Club luncheons which are held after the Tuesday meetings. (Although you don’t need to be at the meeting to attend the luncheon.) The group will meet at PF Chang’s on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The T.G.I.T. (Thank Goodness it’s Tuesday) parties are still on the schedule for Tuesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, and Feb. 15. Partygoers can just show up at Lulu’s at 3 p.m., but will need to show a membership badge in order to get in. The cost is still just $5 at the door.

Another important reason to attend Tuesday morning’s meeting is because David Seering will be the entertainment. If you have not heard of David, I suggest you Google him. His achievements are too numerous to be listed here. Tickets will also be available for his annual concert to benefit Children in Crisis, Inc.

The last two Saturdays to pick up items from the storage shelter are Jan. 15 and 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

As always, check the website at www.thedestinsnowbirds.com, for updated information, and please join the Destin Snowbird group page on Facebook.

Mary Pierce, publicity director, is from Toledo, Ohio, and can be reached at 419-250-9377 or destinsbclub.publicity@gmail.com. She will be writing the weekly column for the papers, so if you have something to share, contact her.