Area reports 19 new coronavirus cases

Dan Copp

dan.copp@houmatoday.com

There were 19 new coronavirus cases reported in the Houma-Thibodaux area Monday, health officials said.

The number of cases around the state increased from 29,340 to 29,673, according to the Department of Health. Deaths across the state jumped from 1,969 to 1,991, an increase of 22.

The state reported that 20,316 patients had recovered from the virus as of Monday.

Lafourche reported 12 new cases for a total of 681. Deaths remained unchanged Monday at 52.

Because a drive-through testing site opened in Raceland last week, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said he anticipated a growth in local cases but remained optimistic that the parish is heading in the right direction.

“We are still seeing small growths in our overall cases but we remain confident that we are on the downhill swing of the curve,” he said. “As testing increases due to the site in Raceland we will see some growth but we remain positive that our negative rate from the site will be upwards of 85%.“

Terrebonne coronavirus cases increased from 459 to 566, an increase of seven. Both the parish and state officials reported 33 deaths in Terrebonne, which is unchanged from Sunday.

Statewide hospitalizations continued to fall on Monday. The number of hospitalizations decreased from 1,530 to 1,502. However, ventilator usage increased for the second straight day, from 213 to 220.

The state also updated local COVID-19 race data Monday. Of the 52 total deaths in Lafourche, 40% are black, 58% are white and 2% are classified as unknown. Blacks make up 14% of the population in Lafourche.

In Terrebonne, 52% of the deaths are black and 48% are white. Terrebonne’s black population is 19%.

There were 393 patients in Lafourche who processed state lab tests and 3,223 were given commercial tests. There were 296 state lab tests processed in Terrebonne and 2,754 commercial tests.

There were 8,540 state lab tests processed overall and 172,391 commercial tests.

All 64 parishes have reported at least one confirmed coronavirus case. Nine parishes still haven’t reported a death. Parishes without a death are Richland, Caldwell, LaSalle, Grant, East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll, Cameron and Tensas.

Health officials said there are 17,303 people who have recovered from the virus across the state.

Health officials listed 63 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.