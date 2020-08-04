UF among top schools in COVID cases, survey finds

Sarah Nelson

With fall semester around the corner, a new survey places the University of Florida among the country’s public schools with the highest number of COVID cases before classes even begin.

A New York Times survey, which compiled cases of every public, four-year college in the United States, showed at least 6,600 COVID cases have been linked to roughly 270 colleges and universities since March.

UF, with 217 cases, was placed sixth on the list — while the University of Texas Austin topped the list with 449 cases. The University of Central Florida was second, with 438 cases.

While UF’s cases have since gone up to 300, according to Monday’s case report from UF Health, infectious disease experts from UF say the numbers show what they already know: Coronavirus is widespread, and campuses are an ideal home for it.

“It comes down to behaviors,” said Dr. Michael Lazaurdo, division chief of infectious diseases and global medicine at UF Health. “But pretty much every (age group) has had increases . We’ve established that we have cases on campus, but what really matters is what happens next.”

While saying he didn’t want to downplay the cases, Lauzardo said looking solely at new positive case numbers gives an incomplete picture for how the virus is spreading in a community without considering the variables at play.

“So much of the numbers are determined by who, and often, people get tested,” he explained. “The more you test, the more cases you find. It gives you an idea how extensive (the virus) is.”

The college numbers, he said, tend to show which campuses have better testing resources available and how many students are being tested.

He said what’s more important are individual behaviors after a positive test returns.

Intense contact tracing, quarantining positive cases and wearing masks are the best tools to prevent the virus from spreading exponentially, Lauzardo said. He remains optimistic that UF Health’s Screen, Test and Protect program is equipped to handle the onset of tens of thousands of students returning to campus by the Aug. 31 fall semester start.

UF’s reopening plan requires all students to undergo a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before returning to school, which will determine whether testing is required. International students, or those from the New York tri-state area, must also be tested before returning to campus, according to the plan.

Testing is also required, the plan reads, for any student showing symptoms. If the test is positive, the student will be quarantined.

“No plan is perfect and no plan should remain fixed in time,” UF’s 31-page report begins. “UF has the opportunity to lead nationally in safely reopening.”

A recent study from the Yale School of Public Health, however, concluded that testing must escalate considerably among college students to minimize outbreaks and reopen as safely as possible.

Researchers from the New Haven, Connecticut school, along with Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, determined that to keep virus transmission at bay, all students ideally would be tested every two to three days.

The study, published July 31, studied how the virus might spread using a hypothetical, simulated cohort of 4,990 students who did not have the virus, along with 10 asymptomatic but virus-positive students.

Screening and testing students every couple days, the results show, would control outbreaks, paired with social distancing and mask wearing.

David Paltiel, the study’s lead investigator and professor at Yale School of Public Health, said universities cannot wait until someone begins showing symptoms to trigger diagnostic tests and contact tracing.

The study explored thousands of scenarios using the wait-for-symptoms strategy, he said, and symptom-based monitoring was not able to sufficiently nip out-of-control transmission in the bud.

“It just isn’t possible to move swiftly enough if all we’re doing is playing catch-up when someone shows symptoms,” Paltiel told The Sun. “It’s similar to a fire department that only responds to houses that have already burned to the ground.”

The study estimated the robust testing would cost anywhere between $470 and $910 per student. The price is high, Paltiel acknowledged, but important, as the study also found that faculty and university staff are the most at-risk to catch the virus if the infections spiral out of control.

If schools cannot test regularly or practice preventative measures, administrators should ask themselves whether schools should reopen, Paltiel said.

Last week, UF’s faculty union joined other higher education unions across the state’s university system in calling for fall semester to begin online, arguing that campuses are not equipped to safely reopen at the moment.

“We love face-to-face teaching and miss our students, but, as much as our faculty and students fervently wish to get back to our classrooms, the steadily rising COVID-19 infections and deaths warn against it,” the state faculty union wrote in a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lauzardo said while he would like to see local testing expanded almost twice as much, testing students every two or three days is financially unrealistic, and wearing a mask while physically distancing can limit the virus’ spread dramatically.

The debate around how to approach fall semester, he added, is not a black-and-white issue.

“I think what the real challenge is, is how most questions we have are sort of posed as a choice, either we’re closed or open. Either we’re being risky or being safe,” he said. “There was never really a choice between the two. We cannot hunker down for 18 months and not have openings. It’s about how you open.”

This story originally published to gainesville.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.