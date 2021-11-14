Contract for Comander’s Landing project awarded by Walton County

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — With a unanimous vote at its Nov. 9 meeting, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners agreed to move forward with construction of the Comander’s Landing project, a part of the county’s Choctawhatchee Paddle Trail.

The board also agreed to include a plaque on the project site to honor Ada and Mercer Comander.

Related: Residents concerned Draper Lake townhome development will be overbuilt, unsafe

More: Could new Bay County housing developments harm the environment? Some residents say yes

County commissioners awarded a contract for $711,252.35 to Winterfell Construction, Inc, which will construct a handicap canoe/kayak launch, canoe/kayak stations, a boardwalk, restrooms, and an educational kiosk at the Comander’s Landing/River Road regional site.

The contractor will also update the parking area.

Funding for the project will come from grants through the Recreational Trails Program, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Walton County preservation funds.

The new amenities will add to the ecotourism efforts throughout the county for both residents and visitors. From the beaches south of Choctawhatchee Bay to Morrison Springs, Walton County boasts incredible opportunities to explore its outdoor wonders.

To learn more about the Choctawhatchee Paddle Trail or the Comander’s Landing Project, contact Walton County Environmental Coordinator Melinda Gates at 850-892-8108 or gatmelinda@co.walton.fl.us.