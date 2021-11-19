Department of Health in Okaloosa County offers pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Here's where to go.

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) is providing Pfizer vaccines to include children ages 5-11. Appointments are recommended but not required. Appointments can be made at 850-344-0566.

CDC has expanded vaccine recommendations for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination children, ages 5-11, along with the continued recommendation for individuals 12 years and older in the U.S. The dose for children age 5-11 is a primary series of two doses (0.2mL each) 21 days apart. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against COVID-19 and reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death.

More: Food For Thought: No school on Thanksgiving means no food for some kids. This nonprofit helps.

Vaccine: 'We should have a choice': Employees protest Ascension Sacred Heart vaccine mandate

DOH-Okaloosa continues to provide first, second and third/booster doses to eligible groups. DOH-Okaloosa provides COVID-19 vaccines Monday-Friday in Fort Walton Beach and Tuesday only in Crestview. Moderna booster doses are only provided by appointment on Tuesdays at both locations.

Fort Walton Beach - 221 Hospital Drive NE

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crestview - 810 E. James Lee Blvd.

Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccines are also available at pediatric health care provider offices, pharmacies and other participating locations. For a list of locations providing COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.FloridaHealthCovid19.gov.

For more information please visit HealthyOkaloosa.com or call 850-344-0566.