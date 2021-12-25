Rosemary Beach Foundation presents 17th Annual Girls Getaway in February

Special to Gannett

The 17th Annual Girls Getaway will be held Feb. 10-13 in Rosemary Beach.

Festivities include Thursday welcome bonfire, workshops (fashion and wine), yoga, tour of homes, tour of outdoor sculpture exhibition, Saturday evening bash with dinner, dancing, silent auction, Sunday brunch and more.

Tickets www.rbfgirlsgetaway.com and more information and schedule of events is available at https://www.rosemarybeachfoundation.org/girls-getaway.

From November:Fundraiser for young brain cancer patient scheduled

Related:Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Guild Gift Shop hosts holiday sale

The 17th Annual Girls Getaway benefits the Rosemary Beach Foundation and their charitable partner, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital's new pediatric emergency room. The new pediatric center will include four treatment rooms, one triage room, and three observation rooms, all with advanced equipment specially designed for diagnosing medical emergencies in children. Sick and injured children, ages 1 to 18, will be able to have specialized medical care close to home.