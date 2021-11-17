96th Test Wing holding active assailant exercise at Eglin Air Force Base today

Special to Gannett

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE — The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct an active assailant exercise today from approximately 9 a.m. to no later than 5 p.m.

The annual training exercise will take place on the east side of the installation. The intent of the exercise is to test emergency response plans.

Please expect increased activity involving first responders and emergency response vehicles throughout the exercise.

For more information please contact the 96th TW public affairs office at 850-882-3931.