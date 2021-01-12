LETTER: Reps violated their oaths

Walton Sun

Why? What reason(s) do Matt Gaetz and 9 other GOP members of our congressional delegation have for violating both their Oath of Office and the Oath they took to become members of the Florida Bar by signing a Writ of Mandamus to support AG Ken Paxton and the state of Texas in opposing the votes in 4 other states?

Seventeen other AG's and 117 more of their GOP colleges also signed on to this suite to the USSC to throw out millions of votes and send the election to the house so Trump could retain the presidency.

Why would they do this? Under Article 14 of the Constitution this is considered an Act of Sedition in their efforts to disallow the confirmed results of the recent presidential election their candidate lost.

They should all resign their seats for this disgraceful action and turn in their license to practice law. I would hope the House of Representatives will refuse to seat them for the next term for their open act of Sedition and oath violation.

We don't need or want them as our representatives.

Donald TenHagen, Navarre