LETTER: God will heal damage of Trump's loss

The radical left, vengeful Democrats, “bad guys,” succeeded blaming Trump, culminating their goal to destroy our president. Shame on them!

“Not fit to serve.” God thought so. God promotes, empowered his accomplishments, like honoring Jerusalem, high on God’s calendar.

Pelosi and her ilk should be quiet; cease impeachment to prevent his rerunning. They’ll give account on Judgment Day, as will all!

No way can Trump supporters be convinced ones we know could have caused chaos. Like Trump, we honor, respect, support law enforcement, love God and country, pay taxes, longing for America’s former condition.

The “bad guys” were probably white supremacists, Antifa, other infiltrators (traitors) hell bent on causing chaos. Guilty of Seattle et. al., nothing was done to defeat their modus operandi for years!

Shame on Twitter censoring Trump’s free speech! Former faithful loyalists abandon Trump, sad to say.

He will survive! Why? Like many he’s about to discover, as goes the song, God (Jesus) is all he needs!

All this mess because God wants us to return to God, whereupon He will heal our land. Bottom line, to return or not to return. That is the question!

God bless us all as only He can. Maranatha!

Chrys Holley, Milton