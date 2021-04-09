LETTER: Easter perfect time for healing

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

Man solving the hatred/racism (sins) destroying America is an exercise in futility.

This nonagenarian reiterates God’s is the only solution, being “Born again,” from the inside out! (John 3:7). Soon Christians will celebrate the risen Lord and Savior of the world, Jesus Christ! He changes hearts, (not the anatomical muscle) whereby sins are forgiven, eradicated! Until God touches hearts through Jesus Christ, hatred/racism will exist.

An area paper printed articles on God and the Bible recently. They lacked the truth of God’s “Born again” salvation available to all, making new creations in Christ Jesus. (II Corinthians 5:17.) There’s still hope for America. Only God can make a perfect heart. (II Chronicles 16:9) Hallelujah!

Thank God, Jesus Christ is coming again to reign in Jerusalem, the middle east hotbed, as King of Kings and Lord of Lords. It could be “Soon and very soon,” heralded by Andrae Crouch. Eschatological prophecies, fulfilled almost daily, encourage God’s own to “Look up for your redemption draweth nigh.”

Instead of the antichrist taking down crosses nationwide, the Author and Finisher of the Christian’s faith invites all to come to the cross in repentance, to be “Born again.” What better time than Easter!

Christians,­ I implore you, execute II Chronicles 7:14. God wants to heal our land! God bless us all as only He can. Maranatha.

Chrys Holley, Milton