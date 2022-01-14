CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Jan. 15

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Artisan Market

A number of talented artists, top-notch local growers, and bakers are featured at Destin Commons Artisan Market in Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the last Sunday of every month.

Heritage Museum Banquet: A Night To Remember

The Heritage Museum Banquet: A Night to Remember will be held Jan. 15 at Rocky Bayou Country Club. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed with music on the hammered dulcimer by Ellen Sheppard and then the mini-musical "Valparaiso." Alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $80/each. Preferred Seating Sponsor Tables available. Platinum $600, Gold $500.To register, call the Heritage Museum at 850-678-2615.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue is Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

•: Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Rock N' Roll Dream Concert

The Mulligans will have a benefit concert for the United Way of the Emerald Coast at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Highway 98, Miracle Strip Parkway. Doors open at 6 p.m. Let the Mulligans take you back to the greatest legends and songs in Rock ‘N Roll history as they perform the greatest hits of groups and individuals such as The Beatles, Elvis, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Neal Diamond, Billy Joel and more. Tickets are $40. Call Call 850-651-5604, 850-585-1112 or 850-585-4988

Magic of Old Masonry

Master Mason Ernest Bingham will speak at the Chautauqua Building, 95 Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs, at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22. This workshop is free but pre-registration at 850-830-7663 will insure enough handouts for all participants. Also Jan. 22, antique, vintage, and classic recreational vehicles will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. around Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs.

Kids Free Weekend

Kids age 12 and under receive free admission Jan. 22 and 23 at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island. The limit is two free kids per adult, and not to be combined with any other discount or coupon. Adult admission pricing can be found at https://www.gulfarium.com/general_admission

Neyers Vineyard Wine Dinner

Join Havana Beach Bar & Grill for a special one-night event featuring Neyers Vineyard at 6 p.m. Jan 27 in the Hemingway Room. Guest sommelier Julie Pepi will guide guests through a five-course dinner complemented with wine pairings from Neyers Vineyards, St. Helena, Calif. Cost is $175++ per person. Reservations are required at 850-588-2882.

Fish Fry

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2022 It’s Fish Fry Friday” in a different location. They will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach on Jan. 28 and Feb. 11, 25.

Wine Dinner

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a wine dinner with Jeff Papa of Rombauer Vineyards Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will include a welcome wine as well as four wine pairings from the Rombauer selections. Cash bar available from 5 p.m. for guests of the dinner. Tickets are $155 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Email pescadoinfo@thelcrg.com to book your space. The dinner is in affiliation with Winebow Fine Wines and Spirits.

Palate & Palette Dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Shelter House Sixth Annual Palate & Palette Dinner to be held Feb. 5 at Legendary Marine's showroom in Destin. Attendees will experience a five-course seated dinner featuring the area's most respected chefs. Each chef will create a dish for their course, and Elite Worldwide Imports will hand-select fine wines to pair with each dish. Additionally, a local distillery, Timber Creek, will offer craft cocktails throughout the night and Destin Brewery will provide craft beers.

ECTC Storyteller Series

Give ‘em Helll Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle, a faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as president, will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Purchase tickets online at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 850-684-0323.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

Riedel Wine Glass Tasting

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation kicks off the new year with Riedel Wine Glass Tasting Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Henderson Beach Resort and Spa. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/riedel/2022 and include a Riedel glass tasting set for guests to utilize during the seminar and take home for further enjoyment.

Music on Main

The 2022 Music on Main concert series takes place at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre. Performing Feb. 11 will be Will Thompson Music. Along with the concert experience, guests can enjoy dinner from area food trucks, as the event takes place alongside Main Street’s Food Truck Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m., concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and are available at http://mainstreetdfs.org. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

March 11: Gilleran's Island Band

April 8: Shane Owens

May 13: Catalyst

June 10: Cadillac Willy

July 8: Boukou Groove

Aug.12: Levee Road

Sept. 9: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

Oct. 14: Logan Pilcher Music

Nov. 11: Cosmic Rascals

Dec. 9: Daniel Pratt Trio

Love and Football

Dog-Harmony’s “Love and Football” takes place from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 12 at Grand Boulevard. To kick off Super Bowl LVI weekend, dress up your dog in a favorite football team’s uniform. For a $10 entry fee, you’ll be the “receiver” of a photograph and have a chance to score prizes in two weight categories for Best Dressed, Most Creative and Most Enthusiastic. Plus, Dog-Harmony Ale from Destin Brewery will be available and JC’s Gourmet will be serving Somethin' Snappy smoked snapper dip, Poppin' Pimento cheese and Jommin’ Jalapeños candied jalapeño garnish. Proceeds benefit Dog-Harmony.

2022 Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties' 43rd Annual Home Show takes place Feb. 12 and 13 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. If you are interested in being an exhibitor for the 2022 Home Show, call the BIA office at 850-863-5107.

Brunch Fest

Brunch bites, Bloody Mary's, and bubbles galore will fill the Destin harbor for the first Brunch Fest from 12-3 p.m. Feb. 12. Be welcomed by a mimosa in hand as you make your way through the Village to taste and try all of the brunch foods.

Blue Dog + Bourbon at Bijoux

Step in to the magical and colorful world of George Rodrigue's "Loup-garou" or Blue Dog featuring orignal artwork from Wendy Rodrigue Magnus's private collection at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Bijoux Restaurant, 9375 US Highway 98 W. Ste 22 in Miramar Beach. Enjoy a palette of bourbon tastings and a multi-course meal featuring the culinary masterpieces of Chef Jack McGuckin to benefit Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. Tickets are $175/MKAF members and $195/not yet members at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1. Laissez le bontemps roulez!

Sandestin Gumbo Festival

This winter festival favorite is back for the 33rd Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner. Celebrity judges will name the "Area's Best." Gulf Coast restaurants will be featured along with live music and children's activities. The Bloody Mary component is back again this year, featuring the Best Bloody Mary's at The Beach. Tickets available at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/gumbo/2022festival/.

Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K: Taste of the Race

The Seaside School Half Marathon + 5K will be back in-person for the 20th anniversary running on Sunday, Feb. 20, in Seaside. The three-day charity race weekend kicks off with the coastal cuisine event Taste of the Race on Friday night, then proceeds to a fun-for-all-ages Race Expo on Saturday, and culminates on Sunday morning with the running of the half marathon + 5K along the iconic Highway 30A starting and finishing in Seaside. Registration cost for the 5K is $95 and the half marathon is $125. For information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Seaside/SeasideSchoolHalfMarathonand5K.

Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon

Caring & Sharing of South Walton hosts its Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon Feb. 20 from 12:30-3 p.m. at Vue on 30a. Guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch, silent auction, photobooth and DJ. Doors open at noon with music, mingling and boutique shopping. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store, 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach.

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping will be held during The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Bubbly Baytowne. Sip and Shop through the village streets at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. This event is free and for 21 and up only. tickets include one beverage ticket and a T-shirt.

Classical Connections Concert

The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction

It's time to dust off your paddles because patron package registration is now open for the 17th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction presented by the Jumonville Family. Simply click the button below to register. Register at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:g9kJd4s_Qxv/e/nM5/#page. Join DCWAF April 22 - 23 for a fully in-person, live auction experience under the tent in Grand Boulevard. More information can be found on dcwaf.org.

ECTC

Upcoming productions include Comedy on the Boulevard hosted by resident funny guy Jason Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale April 30, 2022, at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.25Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.