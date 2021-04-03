LETTER: "Common sense" gun regulation a must

Santa Rosas Press Gazette

“Common sense” gun regulation a must

While watching the evening news coverage of the seventh mass shooting this year a survivor of the Boulder, Colorado, grocery store massacre was being interviewed and what she said saddened and angered me.

Crouched in terror behind a counter waiting for the gunman to discover her, the thought running through her mind was “she didn’t want to live in this world anymore, not a world like this.” Sad, very sad, because it does not have to be like this.

More:Submit a Letter to the Editor

More:DOH clarifies Florida will allow Pfizer vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds

The vast majority of Americans favor an assault weapons ban and stricter background checks. Why are we not being heard?

Are our legislators too beholding to the gun lobby?

The United States makes up 4% of the world’s population yet we have 40% of the guns. Does being awash in guns make us safer? Hardly. The routine “thoughts and prayers” of our politicians ring hollow if there is no effort to correct the problem.

Yes. there is the second amendment, the right to bear arms to protect yourself but tragically guns are all too often used for suicide, crimes of passion, robbery and horrifically to slaughter innocent people in their homes, public places, schools, at work and places of worship!

If Blue Lives Matter why allow the average citizen access to weapons of war? I am all for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Instead of active shooter drills let’s try some common sense gun regulation.

Margo Yourick, Santa Rosa Beach

Call ASPCA for Biden

Please someone, call the ASPCA regarding the cruel and unusual punishment of a helpless little animal!

I think that I may have had the same look on my face as Whiskers, but at least I had the option of walking away.

Watching the President struggle to keep all his cards, photos and pre-written answers in order while squinting at the teleprompter was truly a painful and frightening experience. Hang in there Whiskers!.

Barb Bagby, Destin